If you love kinkajous and use them to show your love to everyone, you want this design. Baby honey bears or old arboreal omnivores, or any kind of crazy Procyonidae friend, they're the best. Perfect for any kinkajou owner or animal lover. Cute for Mothers Day, Valentines Day, Christmas, a birthday gift, or any occasion. Represent your kinkajou wherever you go. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem