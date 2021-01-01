Funny Life Goal Pet All The Dogs Dog Lover Tote Bag

This dog lover design says life goal pet all the dogs. The graphic has a retro-style sunset background along with puppy paws and a silhouette of three dogs. Perfect design for any dog lover including those that are passionate about animal rescue, volunteering at dog shelters, and for those that foster animals. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.