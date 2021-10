Funny Lifted Trucks Higher Than Giraffe Balls distressed style tees for men and women who love big lifted trucks, funny lifted truck tee, funny lifted trucks graphic tee for husband or boyfriend who loves or drives big trucks, big lifted truck humor tees, This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.