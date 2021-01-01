Funny Matching We Call It Family Road Trip Tote Bag

Are you planning a fun family vacation this year? Get everyone this matching family road-trip design and use it during your holiday outings to make your upcoming family trip more memorable and fun! This funny You Call It Chaos We Call It Family Road Trip matching design is for all your friends who will be going on a family vacation this year. The funny family road trip quote of this design is perfect for any family member. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.