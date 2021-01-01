Funny math and math-teacher pemdas nerd gift T-Shirt

Funny nerd and geek pun with odd mathematics joke. Take the calculus and statistics or ask the teacher / professor in the classroom of the school or college how to succeed the exam plo. Give it to mom, dad, uncle, aunt, cousin, wife, husband, men or women. This funny math and geometry formula design is the perfect gift idea for hypotenuse lovers and angle calculators. With PEMDAS and BODMAS problem solving skills in brainstorm mode can the algebra begin. Ideal christmas present for math teachers. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem