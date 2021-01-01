Funny Mermaid For Men Women Merman Human Fish Sea Creature Tote Bag

Cool SORRY I WASN'T LISTENING I WAS THINKING ABOUT MERMAIDS design for boys, kids, sister, mama, grandpa, nana, grandma who are enthusiast of mythical sea creature mermaids and mermen. Cute for toddlers along with mermaid tails and novelty apparel. Funny present for men, women, mythology lover and fans of folklore stories about aquatic half human and half fish sirens. Best Christmas gift idea along with pearl accessories and seashell stuff. Best clothes for magical princess themed birthday for girls. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.