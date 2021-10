FUNNY & STYLISH: This cool design is all about celebrating Mother's Day with family. A design, like this one, is very popular honoring motherhood, especially if there is funny statement or unique motif on it. FOR WOMEN: This great Mother's Day design is perfect for all women who want to say thank you to the best mum in the world. This awesome motif helps to express what you sometimes struggle to say out loud. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem