Funny My Blood Sugar Is Sweet Kitchen Chef Cake Baker Tote Bag

My Blood Sugar Is Sweet.Do you love baking? Are you from a culinary school? Are you an awesome baker? Baking is a way of satisfying people and making them happy, because food is life. A good food leads to a happy belly. Chefs and bakers are mood changer. They can set the mood by serving different kinds of food. Bakers has an awesome job, they bake cakes and pastries. Being a baker is not easy, but they are professionals when it comes to the kitchen. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.