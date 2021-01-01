Funny Nacho Gift Grandma Mexican Food Lover Cinco De Mayo Premium T-Shirt

Show how you love Mexican foods & stuff with this NACHO AVERAGE GRANDMA clothing for men, women, boys and girls. Novelty gift idea for grandparent, gran, nanna, nan, granny, grannie, grandma, nana, grandmother that are Mexican restaurant chefs and cooks. Best present on Birthdays, Christmas, and other Cinco De Mayo themed parties. Cool apparel for kids and toddlers that are foodies who love eating nachos. These funny vintage nacho clothes are great for your amigos and amigas, nacho lovers and enthusiasts. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.