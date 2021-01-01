Funny Need a Sarcasm Font Tote Bag

Cute novelty quote says "Apparently, I Need a Sarcasm Font" in bright pink and white text. Perfect idea for sassy friends, girlfriends, sisters and wives who are fluent in sarcasm and cuss words and love snarky humor. Makes a funny design for celebrating a birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day or just because! Get yours today! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.