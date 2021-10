Perfect for men or women struggling with addiction and trying to sober up. If you can't stop at a 1 drink limit and are going through the steps of a program show everyone with this design so they can help you stay sober. This no more getting drunk design shows: Sober Established 2020. Makes a great gift for a friend or family member trying to curb their addition to drugs or alcohol one day. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem