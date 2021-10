Cute graphic of a kawaii sloth sleeping on a tree branch along with the funny sarcastic saying, super busy doing nothing. Perfect for animal lovers who love taking naps and hate mornings. Cool sloth design for those lazy nope not today type of days. Grab yourself this sarcastic novelty humor sloth graphic design perfect for you if a sloth is you spirit animal and if your just a girl who loves sloths. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem