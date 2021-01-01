Funny Pet & Books Lover I Need Is Book & Cats Tote Bag

Do you love reading books? Here's a nice graphic design that will surely love by bookaholics, authors, writers, bookworms, librarians, literature lovers while relaxing after a long day of work. A nice and trendy shirt or accessories is perfect for someone who loves reading books like kids, men, and women who likes to read on weekends while relaxing with their family and friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.