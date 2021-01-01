Funny Phrase For Welder Man Welding Tig Mig Wire T-Shirt

Tshirt with funny design of a soldering iron tig with the ironic lettering - All men are the same only the best becomes welder. Ideal gift for any father, uncle, grandfather, colleague, husband, boyfriend or wing friend who likes the welding machine. For those who solder Tig Mig to Tin Wire Electrode Cold To Points; Iron Inox Castolin Copper Bronze Cast Iron Aluminium following a technical design and wearing the welding mask with darkened slide in mechanical workshop with electric welding machine. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem