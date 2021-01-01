Funny Psychologist Coffee Lover Psych Reports Psychology Tote Bag

Are you good at diagnosing people's psych? Then this cool psychology design is just for you. Psychologists are scientists which help people to improve their mental health issues via therapy. Gift idea for Christmas, a birthday, Psychology Day or any other present giving occasion. Gift for psychologists, scientists, psychiatrists, neurologists, neuroscientists, psychology students or anyone who loves science like psychology. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.