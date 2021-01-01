Funny PTA President Voice Quote for School Mothers and Moms Tote Bag

Funny quote reads: "Don't Make Me Use My PTA President Voice." This volunteer quotes sayings design is an inexpensive volunteer appreciation idea idea for PTA presidents and parent teacher association volunteers. This funny saying makes a great volunteer thank you gift for moms, presidents, board members and other volunteers. Friends will love this thoughtful idea for back to school, volunteer week, birthday, mother's day, or Christmas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.