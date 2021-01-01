Funny Puerto Rican T Shirt Puerto Ricans Legal

Perfect gift for all people who are from Puerto Rico. Flag Graphic tee showing everyone where your HOME country is. This shirt also ideal to support your favorite sport team: football, soccer, basketball, baseball, cricket This Puerto Rico flag tshirt is a great birthday or gift idea for friends or family who are from Puerto Rico! Show love for your country, with this retro tshirt style also great for football, soccer club, rugby and your favorite tournament or cup team. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem