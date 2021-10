Rhinoceros are one of the mammals and form the family of uncouple hoves, rhino species are the wide mouth and shavings. Rhinoceros are your favourite animals? Then this design is perfect. Ideal for men, women and children. This rhino motif is perfect for animal connoisseurs and nature lovers. Also great for environmental activists, environmental connoisseurs and animal lovers. Cute cute rhino Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem