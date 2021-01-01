Funny Rottweiler Circle of Trust Brick and Barbwire Rottie Tote Bag

Grab this cool Rottie Circle of Trust t shirt. Rottweiler folks will love the humor as Rotts are great guard dogs and family protection dogs. This TEE is a great gift for a K9 handler, protection dog trainer, Rottie mom, dad. Or anyone who loves Rottweilers and Rotty puppies! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.