Funny Santa Claus Computer Geek Techie Nerd Christmas Joke Tote Bag

The graphic design features the shape of Santa's head formed with keyboard characters. The best Christmas gift idea for a computer geek, web developer, coder, web designer, techie, programming expert, coding teacher, IT manager or IT worker. Novelty Xmas present for computer science students, computer engineers, Information technology specialists, cyber security technicians, app devs, web designers, computer shop owners or laptop repairmen for Christmas eve or for an Xmas party. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.