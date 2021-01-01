From just sayings merch

Funny Sarcastic Book vs Movie Saying Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The book is always better than the movie. And this item has no problem stating this fact for everyone to see. What a great gift idea for the movie fan who does not read the book. What a great gift idea for the book reader to show off their love of books. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com