Funny Sarcastic Loyalty Life Quote for Loyal Person Break Up Premium T-Shirt

Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer give a fuck apparel. Funny and sarcastic design about loyalty and being loyal to someone who deserve it. Cool love and relationship clothing to remind us to always appreciate our partners. Perfect to celebrate National Loyalty Day if you love sarcasm and irony. Great Christmas gift and birthday present for family and friends. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.