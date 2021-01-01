Funny Sarcastic Retirement Saying Tote Bag

If you are retired it is like having 6 Saturdays and 1 Sunday every week. You can lose track of the days. What a great thing to have happen A great gift idea for that retired person in your life. They will love the saying and reminder that they are retired. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.