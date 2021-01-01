Funny saying Bauer - Jetzt lieber Combine Harvester fahren T-Shirt

You love to squeeze the various cereals such as barley, wheat, rye, corn and oats with your combine harvester to loosen the dry fruit from the ears, husks or pods, while others are on holiday you sit in the combine harvester. You are a farmer or winner who likes to drive combine harvester and you like funny sayings, such as "I would rather drive combine harvester", then this funny design for farmers is perfect for you. Wear it with pride on the farm at work Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem