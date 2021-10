You are a biker, motorcyclist or motorcycle fan and have your own motorcycle, two-stroke, your machine. Then get this gift for motorcycle riders who love when the engine smokes and the piston screams. The asphalt is your home. You prefer to ride your motorcycle and are on the road. Then this funny saying "Der Motor Qualmt, der Kolben schreit - Zwei Strot für die Ewigkeit" is perfect for you. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem