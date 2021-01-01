Einer Von Uns Beiden Ist Klüger Als Du Funny Saying. T-Shirt

The "One Of Us Both Is Klüger Als You" is ideal for highlighting your intelligence unnoticed. You often have to deal with stupid people, whether at work, during sports or at home. The fun statement for your next party. Does your father, mother, daughter, son, grandfather, grandmother, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew, wife or husband have a talent to offend stupid people unconsciously? Then give him the funny smarter than you for a birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem