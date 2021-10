Stand Back I'm Sciencing, Funny Science Nerd apparel. Colorful lab coat image with white text. Great for science geek, young scientist, women in science, men and women scientists alike. Unique design for medical laboratory scientist. Makes great gift for lab tech, gift for college student, gift for science graduate, funny gift for med tech, funny gift for science lover, lab staff appreciation gift, lab week gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem