Funny Scrapbooking Gift For Women Scrapbooker Sisters Craft Premium T-Shirt

Get ready with your scrapbook album, scissors, glue and stickers accessories! Have this Scrapbooking Sisters Stick Together Like Glue art with your crafty female sibling and compile photos and memorabilias. Suits scrapbook enthusiast moms too! Cool for her, daughter, girl, boy, kid or toddler who loves patterned papers, photographs and journals. Best birthday, Christmas, Mother's Day or Sister's Day present for mommy or mama with an artsy-craftsy sis! Fits men and dad who loves DIY projects! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.