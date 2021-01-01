Funny Shiba Inu Uni Japenese Hunting Dog Way Soldier Sword T-Shirt

A Shiba Inu is a japanese dog breed of hunting dog. it also named Small Size, Brushwood, Turf Dog. Its the most popular dog besides Akita Inu in Japan. This dog warrior with a sword is ready for his fight. Its look quite like Anime and Kawaii. This is a perfect gift for all girls / women as well animal lovers and other populars dogs are Pitbulls, Labradors, German Shepherds. Shiba Ken became a pet dog. Its also the best gift for all japanese fans who loves green tea, sushi, blossom and ramen. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem