Funny Smallmouth Bass Fish Freshwater Fishing Gift Men Women Tote Bag

If you go Freshwater fishing, you probably know that the Smallmouth Bass is a popular freshwater game fish. And If you really love Smallmouth Bass fishing then this 'I love it when She bends over' saying is perfect for you. We pride ourselves on making stylish and unique graphic designs for men, women and children alike. Click on the brand name and see our great gift collection. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.