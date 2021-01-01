Funny Softball Mom Messy Bun Mama Mother's Day Sporty Mom Tote Bag

People who love softball quotes, softball gifts, softball players and softball teams are sure to love this clothing. These are awesome clothing with cool softball sayings, funny graphics, sports clothing and funny softball clothing theme. Funny proud mama family matching outfits for mother or grandmother. Perfect gift for mom, mommy, mama, grandma, nana, mimi, gigi, grandmom on Mothers Day or Mother's Day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.