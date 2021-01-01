Funny STOP YOU'RE UNDER A REST Musical Pun T-Shirt

This harmony-inspired design perfect for all music lovers, whether you play guitar, strings, wind, drums, or brass. If musical tunes are your idea of heaven and you love funny (punny) musical jokes, wear your musician side proudly. Awesome gift idea! This design reminds you of the important things in life: singing and playing music, funny jokes, and stopping when your director or conductor says so. Show off your individuality, musical creativity, and originality by rocking this apparel. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem