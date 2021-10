Who does the Schoglad oifach zguad? A great gift for a real Swabian who blacks Swabian and likes to eat too much on chocolate. A lovely birthday gift for Swabian from Stuttgart, Calw, Swabian Hall, Böblingen. A luschdigs Gschenk for Schwoba from the region of Swabisch Gmünd, Herrenberg, Ludwigsburg, Reutlingen, Tübingen or Ulm. Text: No matter what dei frog isch Schoglaad isch d answer. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem