The fun design is for any Swabian who loves Swabian food the perfect gift idea. Also suitable as a funny Swabian Christmas gift or Swabian birthday gift. Also suitable for Bavarians who love Bavarian food. With this funny Swabian saying, you will make any swabian who likes to cook a laugh. This design also includes funny gifts for men and women. Fun gift idea for Bavarians Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem