Life Is Better With Wine Cats And Fabric Funny Cat Lover, Easily Distracted by Cats and Fabric - Cat & Fabric Lover, A woman cannot survive on sewing alone she also needs a cat. Cats and fabric, Life is better with wine cats, wine cats and fabric outfit, Great Christmas or birthday for moms, grandmas, aunts, sisters, wifes, girlfriends or colleagues. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem