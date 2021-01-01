Funny Trail Rash Pinstripes Mountain 4x4 Off Roading T-Shirt

This large funny rough style graphic design is perfect for anyone who loves 4x4ing in the mountains, through trails, and off roading. Your car may go fast, but mine can go anywhere and everywhere. Featuring trail rash and some BC pinstripes. IFYKY If you love the feeling of the sun on your face, the sound of tires rumbling over rocks, grit, sand, stone, rivers, and through the bushes and trees - this is the perfect design for off roading. Perfect for the adventurous, outdoorsy type Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem