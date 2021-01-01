Funny Thanksgiving Day My Fat Pants Are On Premium T-Shirt

Funny Thanksgiving Day t-shirts for men or women, who loves plates full of turkey, turkey legs, veggies, potatoes or yams, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. Funny Thanksgiving Day shirt to wear to family parties or for Friendsgiving! Make sure you get your fat pants on. Makes a good gift for boyfriends or husbands, brothers, uncles or even dad. For the man who loves to eat. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.