Funny Thanksgiving Turkey Security Food Humor Autumn Fall Tank Top

For many people, the turkey is the most exciting part of the Thanksgiving dinner, which is why it is sometimes necessary to assign a turkey security to protect it from anyone who wants to eat it earlier and guarantee its existence at dinner. If you are the designated person to protect the turkey, this fun design is made for you. Wear it and complete your outfit prior to Thanksgiving dinner, so anyone who walks into the kitchen will know what your role is. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem