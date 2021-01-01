Funny Things I Do In My Spare Time Plant Gardener Gardening Premium T-Shirt

Things I Do In My Spare Time plants garden For men and women Who love hanging planters and succulents pots, plants decor or plants for the house. Wear this tee shirt to water your plants, an Awesome present for a groundkeeper. This plant tshirt makes an awesome present for plant lady, mom, dad or sister. Who are obsessed gardening and watering their plants and flowers. Perfect for a farmer who loves growing fruit and vegetable in their garden. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.