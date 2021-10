Graphic Designs for highlighting funny slogans regarding all things silly Aquarium Tees!! Fish/Deuce/Aquarium/Bigalow Graphic Designs for highlighting funny slogans regarding Aquariums, Fish! Bigalow, Deuce/Tank Cleaning This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.