Funny Trucker Quote Semi-Trailer Big Rig Truck Driver Tote Bag

Don't make me use my trucker voice. Awesome truck driving quote for truck driver, men or women, who love to drive big trucks and OTR trucking. Perfect for trucker, driving big rigs, truck tractor or 18-wheeler semi-trailer. Unique for colleagues, men, women, grandpa and grandma. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.