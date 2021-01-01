Funny Trumpet Player Marching Band Tote Bag

Football Will Be Played Before & After Tonight's Main Event - Marching Band Apparel for Trumpet Player Are you a music teacher, bandmaster, or member of the marching band who practices hard for perfection? Great for a drum line or college marching band competition 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.