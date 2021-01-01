Funny Trust Me I'm Almost Lawyer Attorney Premium T-Shirt

This design is ideal for law school student who want to be good lawyer. Wearing this style, everyone will know you're a diligent law school student who will soon be a litigation lawyer or attorney. If you're studying for a law degree, this style will be a perfect addition to your lawyer books and lawyer planner this year. Anyone who reads this cool print will undoubtedly laugh. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.