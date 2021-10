This funny Thanksgiving tee is perfect for the brother, sister, mom, dad, cousin or best friend who's a little slow. It's sure to get a few laughs at school, college, a study group, library, book store, or supermarket. It's a great way to complete a festive outfit to a casual restaurant, mall, movie theater, company Thanksgiving party, family holiday gathering, family barbecue, festival, carnival, or community event. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem