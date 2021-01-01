Funny Unicorn Violet Name Gift Trendy Pink Personalized Tote Bag

This personalized item for women is the perfect birthday gift for Violet. Grab this custom accessory for your friends or family related girls like your mom aunt or grandma named Violet Beautiful name print with a funny unicorn design, wearing sunglases and lays on a white cloud while it is having a drink. Greatest Mother's Day gift or present for daughter sister cousin 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.