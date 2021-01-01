Fangtastic since 1951 funny vampire birthday Fangs Halloween Tote Bag

Lips with vampire fangs design with text fangtastic since 1951 is perfect for Halloween and people who is having birthday. Perfect birthday gift for those who like vampire fangs, werewolf and science fiction. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.