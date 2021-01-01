Funny Mondays Are for the Bachelor and Wine Vintage Retro Premium T-Shirt

Funny Mondays Are for the Bachelor and Wine Vintage Retro - Great Idea for men, brother, husband, friend, papa, daddy, pa, pop, poppy, meme daddy, bonus dad, grandad, grandpa, uncle, daddy, best dad ever, future dad superhero dad, tattooed dad. Perfect Outfit for Dad - a perfect part of accessories for you to complete the collection of necklace, keychain, mug cup. hat, pajamas, bracelet, apron. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.