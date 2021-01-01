Funny Vintage Sarcastic Just Here Chinese Food Jokes Lover T-Shirt

Includes a bowl of grunge-style traditional rice, broccoli, and pork dumplings, and a cool hilarious joke I'M JUST HERE FOR THE CHINESE FOOD. Are you too lazy to go to the Chinese New Year party? Do you want to spread some clever Japanese language comedy? Makes a great gift idea for bored friends who love clever offensive humour, your brother who hates eastern culture and attending Chinese holidays and family gatherings, and awesome teens with a great sense of humor who love inappropriate dumb Chinese puns. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem