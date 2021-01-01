Funny Vodka Shirts. Life Happens Vodka Helps Funny TShirt

Life happens vodka helps. Funny drinking shirts with sayings by LUMOMIX. Graphic tee for for men and for women, for boys and girls and for kids. Funny booze gift tee for alcohol, beer and wine lovers. Alcohol Gifts. Perfect vodka lover gift idea. This tee shirt is a great gift for alcohol, beer and wine lovers and for those who like funny booze drinking tshirts with quotes. These funny alcohol drinking shirts are a great birthday gift idea. (TShirt ID: S007738) Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem