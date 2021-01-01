Funny Washington Football Caucasians Karen Tee T-Shirt

If you follow online trends like #karen and #karensgonewild then you will love this design. If you know some Karens in your life then this design is for you. This funny tee shows a karen with her distinctive hair. Those that are social media will get it. Great for anyone in the family with a sense of humor. This trending Karen meme has taken over in 2020. It's just not asking for the manager anymore - it has become a cultural phenomenon. Since Washington is changing their name - why not be the Karens? Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem